Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

