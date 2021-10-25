stETH (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

