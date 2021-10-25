Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 25th (AR, BFST, BP, DREUF, DSEEY, ICE, IPGP, LNN, MDIBY, OLPX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 25th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Also, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. It boasts of a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital of 29.7%. The stock rose 113.3% in the past six months outperforming the industry's 44.9% growth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas prices. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market has created a favorable scenario for the company's business. Consequently, Antero Resources is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY). The firm issued a sell rating and a 570.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is suffering from sluggishness in the materials processing market, dependency on few customers and substantial China exposure. Weak China market is expected to hurt the company’s prospects in the near term. Moreover, increasing lead time for certain components and inflationary pressure on input costs are headwinds. Nevertheless, IPG Photonics’ fiber lasers are replacing traditional tools and handheld welders, which is driving top-line growth. It remains focused on growing sales advanced applications, electric vehicle battery production, medical and micro processing, thereby driving prospects. Increasing sales of green pulsed lasers that are used to improve solar efficiency has become a more meaningful part of sales, which bodes well for long-term growth.”

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s adjusted earnings per share declined year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 despite higher revenues. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. Lower Road Zipper System sales have been weighing on its infrastructure segment’s sales. This has been offsetting the improvement in irrigation sales, both in domestic and international markets. On top of this, Lindsay has been grappling with higher raw material costs (steel, zinc) and freight costs. The company continues to face a number of supply chain challenges, including increased lead times and availability of certain components, labor and logistics constraints. This will continue to hurt margins in the near term until the situation stabilizes. The impact of the new variants of COVID-19 remains a concern.”

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have €11.50 ($13.53) price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €22.00 ($25.88) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €19.50 ($22.94). They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has 2,150.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

