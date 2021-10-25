Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises about 1.3% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunoco worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

