Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of SDACU stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Monday. 4,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

