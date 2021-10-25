Swap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $542.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $420,115.58 and approximately $542.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,216,848 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

