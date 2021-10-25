TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

