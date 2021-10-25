TD Securities Begins Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505,460. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 84.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.