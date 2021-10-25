TE-FOOD Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $25.36 million and $694,995.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

