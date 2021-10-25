TERA Market Capitalization Hits $4.15 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $4.15 million and $112,828.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TERA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars.

