Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $45.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $955.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,952,361. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $946.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.49 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.71.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

