Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.71.

TSLA traded up $39.10 on Monday, reaching $948.78. 482,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,952,361. The stock has a market cap of $939.31 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $946.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

