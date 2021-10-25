Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.53. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,492. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $202.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

