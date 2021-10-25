TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$165.00. The stock traded as high as C$148.00 and last traded at C$146.50, with a volume of 13338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$142.93.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.59.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold a total of 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279 over the last ninety days.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market cap of C$13.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

