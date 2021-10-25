The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lowered by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,838,957 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 4.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $70,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $139.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.