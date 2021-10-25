The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $733.42 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $733.42 million and approximately $124.63 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00183448 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006248 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.01 or 0.00608062 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.