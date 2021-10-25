The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

