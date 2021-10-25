The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMUUY opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42.
About The Siam Commercial Bank Public
