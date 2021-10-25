The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. 22,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

