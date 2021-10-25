Throne Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00006738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

