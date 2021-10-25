Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.36. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.