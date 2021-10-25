TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 309,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $13,855,030. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

