Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading Down 40.6% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $408.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.96 or 1.00290692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00055330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00659632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001600 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

