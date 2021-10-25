True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 30054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

