Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.21. 45,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.