Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

