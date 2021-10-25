UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00213897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

