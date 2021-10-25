Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 30,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

