Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $133.69. 771,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

