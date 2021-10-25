UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.81. 6,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,820. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.