Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $345.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

