V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

