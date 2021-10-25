Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 5.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.74. 8,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

