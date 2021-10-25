VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 232,696 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. Xerox accounts for approximately 3.9% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

