VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Kirkland’s accounts for about 1.5% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 49.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $800,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

