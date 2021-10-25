Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $231.23 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

