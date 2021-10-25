VITE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.16 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 19% against the dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $13.16 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00071107 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,025,532,557 coins and its circulating supply is 492,961,446 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

