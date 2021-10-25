Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

