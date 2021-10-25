Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $14.25

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $14.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.