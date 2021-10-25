Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $19.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FSK opened at $22.62 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 560,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

