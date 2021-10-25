Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 243,603 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 5.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Midstream Partners worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

