Wilder World Price Up 49.8% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $204.61 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

