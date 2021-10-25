WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,871 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.