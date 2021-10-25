Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Reduced by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises about 4.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Workiva worth $75,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,576. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $97,502,813 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

