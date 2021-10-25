WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

