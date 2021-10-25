WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.
WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
