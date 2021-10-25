Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 183.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,497 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,770 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 0.4% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Xilinx worth $45,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $173.11 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

