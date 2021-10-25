YAM V3 Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

