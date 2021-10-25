Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $5.64 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ycash has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $34,222.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00272148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00109958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00139613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,717,256 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

