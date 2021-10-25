YOYOW Price Hits $0.0232 on Top Exchanges (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. YOYOW has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $243,256.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YOYOW has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00110424 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00208391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,053,046,943 coins and its circulating supply is 505,247,473 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

