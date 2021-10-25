ZINC Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $49,528.94 and approximately $49.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.