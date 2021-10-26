$0.03 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 333,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Q2 has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.49.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

